UN rights chief condemns killing of activist in Eswatini

The country was engulfed in pro-democracy protests two years ago, when there were reports of state violence against demonstrators and King Mswati III was accused of repressing any opposition.

Amnesty International said it believed Maseko was killed because of his work as a human rights lawyer and also called for a proper investigation. Maseko was reportedly shot twice through the window of his home, Amnesty said.

At the time of his death, Maseko was working as a lawyer for two people facing trial for offenses allegedly committed during the unrest in 2021, the U.N. said.