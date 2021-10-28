UN rights chief: Action on climate a matter of survival

In a statement ahead of next week's U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, the global body's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that “only urgent, priority action can mitigate or avert disasters that will have huge – and in some cases lethal – impacts on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.”

Bachelet urged governments taking part in the Oct. 31-Nov. 13 meeting to make good on pledges of financial aid to help poor countries that are most at risk to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming.