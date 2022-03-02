UN panel votes to create treaty to fight plastic pollution

The treaty would cover the full lifecycle of plastics, including production, design and disposal.

“It is not always you get such a major environment deal,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program, told a news conference. Anderson called the endorsement by representatives of 175 member counties “the most significant global environmental governance decision since the Paris (Climate) Agreement in 2015.”

According to a recent Pew study, the global plastic industry is valued at $522.6 billion and 11 million metric tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year.

The environmental group Greenpeace said the U.N. panel's decision is a “big, bold step to end plastic pollution.”

Graham Forbes, global plastics project lead at Greenpeace USA, said that until a strong global treaty is signed, the organization and its allies will keep pushing for a world free of plastic pollution with clean air and a stable climate.

“This is a big step that will keep the pressure on big oil and big brands to reduce their plastic footprint and switch their business models to refill and reuse.” Forbes said.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption FILE - A man walks on a mountain of plastic bottles as he carries a sack of them to be sold for recycling after weighing them at the dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya on Dec. 5, 2018. The U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) unanimously voted Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis

Caption FILE - Plastic-bottled soft drinks are displayed in fridges at a store in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on June 17, 2019. The U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) unanimously voted Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption FILE - Joyce Njeri, 8, carries a torn sack holding the plastic bottles she has scavenged, as she walks amidst garbage and plastic bags at the garbage dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 12, 2015. The U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) unanimously voted Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis

Caption A giant art sculpture showing a tap outpouring plastic bottles, each of which was picked up in the neighborhood of Kibera, during the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates met to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Delegates gather at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates met to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Amina Mohammed, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the U.N. Sustainable Development Group, arrives at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates are meeting to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Felix Moloua, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, speaks at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates are meeting to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Delegates hold Ukrainian and E.U. flags to show their support for the country, during a photocall at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates met to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Workers next to a giant art sculpture showing a tap outpouring plastic bottles, each of which was picked up in the neighborhood of Kibera, during the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates met to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Delegates hold Ukrainian and E.U. flags to show their support for the country, during a photocall next to a giant art sculpture showing a tap outpouring plastic bottles, each of which was picked up in the neighborhood of Kibera, at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Delegates met to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Rasa Sceponaviciute, E.U. Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), celebrates a unanimous vote at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The assembly unanimously voted Wednesday to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption Delegates celebrate a unanimous vote at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The assembly unanimously voted Wednesday to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption David Azoulay, Managing Attorney of The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), center, celebrates a unanimous vote at the U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA) held at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The assembly unanimously voted Wednesday to start to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

