UN official slams Ethiopia's arrests of displaced in Tigray

“International humanitarian and human rights law strictly prohibit the arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment of any person,” said Sozi, who called for the immediate release of all those displaced who had been arrested.

Some of the detainees have since been released but most remain in custody, workers at the camps confirmed to The Associated Press.

Commenting on the camp raid, the government-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it is monitoring the detentions.

“These shelters are the only safe havens for persons forced to leave their place of residence by the ongoing conflict in the region,” the commission said. “The commission condemns all actions that put the safety and security of civilians in danger and strongly urges prompt remedial action.”

The six-month-old conflict in the Tigray region is feared to have caused the deaths of thousands of civilians.

After unsuccessful bids to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, the United States has begun restricting visas for government and military officials of Ethiopia and Eritrea seen as undermining its efforts. The Ethiopian government has called the action “misguided” and “regrettable” in a response issued on Monday.

The crisis began in November after Ethiopia accused Tigray's leaders of ordering an attack on an Ethiopian army base in the region. Troops sent by Ethiopia’s leader, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, quickly ousted the TPLF from major cities and towns, but guerrilla fighting continues to be reported across the Tigray region. Troops from neighboring Eritrea joined in support of Ethiopian forces prompting international calls for them to withdraw.