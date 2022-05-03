UN: Obesity levels in Europe at 'epidemic proportions'

In a report issued Tuesday, the U.N. health agency's European office said the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region — except for the Americas.

"Alarmingly, there have been consistent increases in the prevalence of overweight and obesity in the WHO European region and no member state is on track to reach the target of halting the rise in obesity by 2025,” the report said. Among the countries it counts in its Europe region, WHO said the highest rates of obesity were seen in Turkey, Malta, Israel and Britain.