UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment

The agency said it estimates Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity at 10 kilograms, an increase of 7.6 kilograms since May, while the country's stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 20% fissile purity is now estimated at 84.3 kilograms, up from 62.8 kilograms three months earlier.

Iran’s total stock of uranium is estimated at 2,441.3 kilograms as of Aug. 30, down from 3241 kilograms on May 22, the agency said.

Tehran is only permitted to stockpile 202.8 kilograms of uranium under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, but Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia have tried to preserve the accord.

Tehran's strategy of deliberately violating the deal is seen as an attempt to pressure Europe to give Iran incentives to offset the crippling American sanctions re-imposed after the U.S. pullout.

President Joe Biden has said he is open to rejoining the pact. The last round of talks in Vienna ended in June without a clear result.

In Tehran, Iranian news agencies quoted Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, as saying in Vienna that all Iran’s nuclear activities had been “carried out in the framework of Iran’s nuclear rights and under nonproliferation treaty.”

He claimed the agency was under pressure by some members and urged it to remain “independent, impartial and professional.”

In a separate confidential report seen by The Associated Press, the agency expressed its deep concern at the presence of nuclear material at undeclared locations in Iran. “Even after some two years, the safeguards issues (...) in relation to the four locations in Iran not declared to the agency remain unresolved,” the report stated.

