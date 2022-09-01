UN nuclear agency team arrives at Ukraine power plant

Grassi, who personally negotiated with Ukrainian authorities to allow the team's passage, noted earlier that the risks were “very, very high” in the so-called gray zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move."

Russia's Defense Ministry said some the Ukrainian shells landed 400 meters away from the plant’s Reactor No. 1. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, accused Russian forces of shelling Enerhodar and a corridor that the IAEA team was set to go through, before it was finally able to clear checkpoints and reach the site.

Neither side’s version of events could immediately be independently verified.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow expects “impartiality” from the team.

“We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure that the plant is secure, that it functions safely and that the mission accomplishes all of its plans there,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the area.

Fighting in early March caused a brief fire at its training complex, and in recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of damage, heightening fears of a radiation leak or a reactor meltdown. Officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

“We have a very important mission to accomplish,” Grossi said, adding that “we are going to start immediately an assessment of the security and the safety situation at the plant.”

"I am going to consider the possibility of establishing a continued presence of the IAEA at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilize the situation and to get regular, reliable, impartial, neutral updates of what the situation is there,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces unleashed an artillery barrage of the area and then sent a group of up to 60 scouts to try to seize control of the nuclear plant.

It said the Ukrainian troops arrived in seven speedboats, landing three kilometers northeast of the plant on the left bank of the Dnieper River and tried to seize it. The ministry said Russian forces “took steps to destroy the enemy,” engaging warplanes. Russia's military said its forces also destroyed two barges carrying Ukrainian troops who attempted to land near the plant.

“The provocation by the Kyiv regime is intended to derail the arrival of the IAEA’s group at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” a ministry statement said.

Alexander Volga, head of the Russia-installed Enerhodar city administration, also said the Ukrainian troops that attempted to land were “blocked and destroyed.” The administration also said at least three local residents were killed and one injured early Thursday from Ukrainian shelling.

The fighting came as war-torn Ukraine endeavored Thursday to start the new academic year in the best way possible, with civilian areas still under threat of artillery fire and other weaponry — and children still among the victims. Just over half of schools in Ukraine were reopening to in-person education despite the risks.

In other developments:

— A U.S. intelligence assessment said Russia was facing severe manpower shortages as President Vladimir Putin's campaign in Ukraine rages on.

— North Korea said it was considering sending construction workers to help rebuild parts of Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine that have been battered by the fighting.

— The emergency agency under the Russia-backed separatist government in the eastern region of Donetsk said 13 emergency responders were killed and nine others were wounded Thursday by Ukrainian shelling in Rubtsi, a village in neighboring Kharkiv province. Much of the fighting in recent weeks and months has centered on the area.

— Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, warned against any action that could be seen as endangering a Russian contingent in neighboring Moldova, which Moscow considers peacekeepers, would be considered like an attack on Russia itself. His comments underlined concerns that Moldova's separatist Transnistria region, could be drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to media in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to media in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bush fires outside of the main power plant facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Monday Aug. 29, 2022. A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bush fires outside of the main power plant facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Monday Aug. 29, 2022. A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows recent damage to the roof of a building adjacent to several of the nuclear reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Monday Aug. 29, 2022. A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows recent damage to the roof of a building adjacent to several of the nuclear reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Monday Aug. 29, 2022. A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Members of mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Members of mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to media in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to media in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Members of a mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Members of a mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A team of IAEA experts and inspectors in a convoy, head to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption A team of IAEA experts and inspectors in a convoy, head to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, leaves the hotel as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, leaves the hotel as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Members of mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Members of mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko