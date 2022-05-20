UN nuclear agency chief: Fukushima transparency important

“I proceed from the principle that every serious honest concern must be taken seriously and every effort must be made to address it,” he said. “For these countries, any countries, what they have every right to demand is that the international standards are complied with, nothing more, nothing less."

Grossi stressed that the IAEA's role is to ensure that measures taken at the plant are fully in line with international standards that have been accepted by those expressing concerns. China and South Korea have fiercely opposed the plan.

Local fishing communities say the release will hurt the reputation of their catch because the wastewater also contains other isotopes such as cesium and strontium, which will be reduced way below legal limits, but not to zero.

Japan's government has faced repeated public criticism for minimizing any risk from the wastewater. Last year, the reconstruction agency had to remove a video which portrayed tritium as a cute cartoon character swimming in a glass of water.

Japan’s nuclear regulator this week approved a plan by the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, to release the water, saying radiation risks to the environment were minimal.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactor cores to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Water that is being used to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has since leaked into the reactor basements, where it is contained, collected and stored in tanks.

Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Friday, May 20, 2022. Responding to questions about risks of accidents amid the war in Ukraine, Grossi said there is a robust set of precautions to prevent attacks on nuclear facilities like the huge atomic power facility in Zaporizhzhia but added that similar care must be taken to avoid disasters from dams and chemical facilities. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Friday, May 20, 2022. Responding to questions about risks of accidents amid the war in Ukraine, Grossi said there is a robust set of precautions to prevent attacks on nuclear facilities like the huge atomic power facility in Zaporizhzhia but added that similar care must be taken to avoid disasters from dams and chemical facilities. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae