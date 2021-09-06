UN: Migrants face 'dire conditions' at Poland-Belarus border

“Prolonging this unacceptable situation poses a grievous threat to the migrants’ lives and health,” the IOM said.

The fate of the group has raised concerns also in Poland among some who accuse the government response of being inhumane. The government actions have included deploying soldiers to the border, reinforcing it with razor wire and refusing to let the stranded group apply for asylum.

Last week, Poland's president also declared a state of emergency along the border, and parliament is due to hold a vote Monday afternoon in which lawmakers will vote on whether or not to repeal the state of emergency.

Morawiecki accused the opposition politicians who have protested the government's actions of playing out “a scenario according to plans written in Minsk and Moscow.”

With Russia to begin military exercises later this month, Morawiecki declared that “we have not had such a tense situation for 30 years.”

