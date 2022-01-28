UN labor group says 1.6M jobs lost in Myanmar in 2021

Farmers are also suffering from armed conflict, as security forces fight armed ethnic organizations and members of the political opposition amid widespread public resistance to the military's takeover.

The report estimates that nearly a third, or about 350,000, construction jobs had vanished as investors suspended or cancelled projects. About 80,000 jobs in tourism and hospitality also were lost as hotels shut down and the country was closed to most travel due to the pandemic.

Most of those jobs were held by women, the ILO said. So were most of the 220,000 jobs estimated to have been lost in garment manufacturing, one of the fastest growing opportunities for female employment before the pandemic and military takeover.

The crisis has “reversed years of progress in the labor market and, if unaddressed, will continue to widen gaps in decent work particularly for the most vulnerable workers and businesses," it said.

Caption A pork vendor chops meat while waiting for customers at a wet market in Yangon, Myanmar on Nov. 12, 2021. About 1.6 million jobs were lost in Myanmar in 2021, the International Labor Organization, said in a report Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with women suffering the biggest setbacks as work in factories, tourism and construction dwindled amid the pandemic and a military takeover. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption People disembark from a ferry at the Pansodan jetty in Yangon, Myanmar on Nov. 12, 2021. About 1.6 million jobs were lost in Myanmar in 2021, the International Labor Organization, said in a report Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with women suffering the biggest setbacks as work in factories, tourism and construction dwindled amid the pandemic and a military takeover. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited