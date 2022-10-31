UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs

The agency, which released the 10th edition of its monitoring report on the world of work on Monday, says the situation has deteriorated with the number of hours of work dropping by 1.5% -- the equivalent to a “deficit” of some 40 million full-time jobs.

“The outlook for the labor market is currently highly uncertain, with growing downside risks, including the impacts of high inflation, tightening monetary policy, increasing debt burdens and declining consumer confidence,” the report said.

“While it normally takes time for an economic slowdown or a recession to result in job destruction and unemployment, available data suggests that a sharp labor market slowdown is already underway,” it added.

ILO estimates that more than 10% of Ukraine’s pre-war workforce – mostly women -- are now in neighboring countries as refugees.