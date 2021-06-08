UN judges to rule on Ratko Mladic appeal against convictions

“Today is a historic day for us mothers. Today, finally, we are expecting the judgment for the greatest butcher of the Balkans," said Munira Subasic, leader of a group called the Mothers of Srebrenica.

"He committed genocide in all territories that were under his control. He destroyed everything that didn’t belong to Serbs,” she added as she sat outside the court building.

Mladic also was found guilty of other crimes including persecution, extermination, murder and terror. He was acquitted of a second genocide charge linked to a campaigns to drive non-Serbs out of several Bosnian towns early in the war. Prosecutors appealed that acquittal.

Mladic's former political leader, Radovan Karadzic, also was convicted of the same crimes and is serving a life sentence.

Mladic was first indicted in July 1995. After the war in Bosnia ended, he went into hiding and was finally arrested in 2011 and handed over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia by the then-ruling pro-Western government of Serbia.

The U.N. tribunal has since shut its doors. Mladic's appeal and other legal issues left over from the tribunal are being dealt with by the U.N.'s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which is housed in the same building as the now-defunct court for the former Yugoslavia.

Mladic and his legacy still divide Bosnia. Bosniaks, mostly Muslims, view him as a villain and war criminal while many Bosnian Serbs still consider him a hero.

“I cannot accept any verdict,” Serb war veteran Milije Radovic from the eastern Bosnian town of Foca told The Associated Press. “For me, he is an icon. And for the Serb people, he is an icon.”

But the shadow of Mladic and Karadzic spreads far beyond the Balkans. They have also been revered by foreign far-right supporters for their bloody wartime campaigns against Bosniaks.

The Australian who shot dead dozens of Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 was believed to be inspired by the wartime Bosnian Serb leaders, as well as Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who shot dead 77 people in Norway in 2011.

____

Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and videographer Aleksandar Furtula in The Hague contributed.

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

FILE — In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus walks past a mural depicting former Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian War’s most notorious figure. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Djulija Jusic who lost her two sons and the 33 relatives in Srebrenica massacre, looks at names at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Friday, May 28, 2021. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian War’s most notorious figure. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric) Credit: Eldar Emric Credit: Eldar Emric

Bida Osmanovic, who lost her son and her mother in Srebrenica massacre, prays at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Friday, May 28, 2021. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian War’s most notorious figure. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric) Credit: Eldar Emric Credit: Eldar Emric

FILE — In this April 9, 1994 file photo, former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic, right, leaves the UN headquarters at Sarajevo airport after talks with the UN General, Sir Michael Rose and Bosnian Commander Rasim Delic. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian War’s most notorious figure. (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File) Credit: Enric Marti Credit: Enric Marti

FILE — This July 14, 1995 file photo shows refugees from the overrun U.N. safe haven enclave of Srebrenica who had spent the night outdoors, gathering outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian War’s most notorious figure. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic sits in the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic imitates taking pictures as he sits the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Djulija Jusic, who lost two sons and thirty three other relatives in the Srebrenica massacre, looks at the names at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Women from Srebrenica wait to watch a live broadcast from the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague and learn the verdict for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Women from Srebrenica wait to watch a live broadcast from the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague and learn the verdict for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Women from Srebrenica wait to watch a live broadcast from the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague and learn the verdict for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A woman stands among the graves of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A woman walks among the graves of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A woman crouches among the graves of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A woman walks stands among the graves of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A woman looks at the names of victims of the Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tuesday the United Nations court in The Hague, Netherlands, delivers its verdict in the appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

FILE - In this May 17, 1993 file photo, Bosnian Serb commander Gen. Ratko Mladic is pictured near a United Nations flag at Sarajevo Airport. U.N. judges will on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic carnage. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

FILE - This is a April 12, 1993 file photo of Bosnian Serb army Gen. Ratko Mladic, second from left, accompanied by an aide, and French U.N. security troops arrive at a U.N. sponsored meeting at Sarajevo's airport. U.N. judges will on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic carnage. (AP Photo/Michael Stravato, File) Credit: Michael Stravato Credit: Michael Stravato

FILE - In this April 9, 1994 file photo, former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic, right, leaves the UN headquarters at Sarajevo airport after talks with the UN General, Sir Michael Rose and Bosnian Commander Rasim Delic. U.N. judges will on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic carnage. (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File) Credit: Enric Marti Credit: Enric Marti