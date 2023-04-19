UN: India on track to become world's most populous country

In contrast, India has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate, and has seen a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades. Still, the country’s fertility rate has been steadily falling, from over five births per woman in 1960 to just over two in 2020, according to World Bank data.

India's continued growth is likely to have social and economic consequences. India has the largest number of young people at 254 million aged between 15-24 years, according to the U.N.

Experts hope this means an expanding labor force that can help fuel growth in the country for decades to come. But they warn it could just as swiftly become a demographic liability if the growing number of young people in India are not adequately employed.