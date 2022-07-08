UN fails to extend aid deliveries to Syrian rebel-held area

But Russia's deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters that Russia didn't support a nine-month extension suggested by Brazil and the United Arab Emirates and unless council members decide to go with the Russian six-month proposal, he sees no possibility for an agreement.

The first vote was on the resolution for a one-year extension drafted by Norway and Ireland. It was supported by 13 countries, with China abstaining and Russia using its veto to defeat the measure.

Council members then voted on the rival Russian resolution for a six-month extension. The vote was only 2 countries in favor, 3 against, and 10 abstentions.

China was the only country to join its ally Russia in supporting the resolution while the three other veto-wielding permanent council members — the United States, Britain and France — voted against it. But their vetoes were not needed because the resolution failed to get the minimum 9 “yes” votes required for approval.

Calling it “a dark, dark day in the Security Council,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told members after the vote that the impact on Syrians in the northwest will be “swift and dire.”

“I have long said this is a life-and-death issue,” she said, blaming Russia’s veto for the deaths that are likely to come. A six-month extension until Jan. 10, 2023, would leave Syrians without food, blankets and aid “in the dead of winter," she said.

The U.N. said last week that the first 10 years of the Syrian conflict, which started in 2011, killed more than 300,000 civilians — the highest official estimate of civilian casualties. Northwest Idlib is the last rebel-held bastion in Syria and a region where an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is the strongest.

Russia, a close ally of Syria's government, has repeatedly called for stepped up humanitarian aid deliveries to the northwest from within Syria, across conflict lines. This would give Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government more control.

In early July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey for humanitarian aid to Idlib. Days later, the council authorized the delivery of aid through just one of those crossings, Bab al-Hawa.

In a compromise with Russia, that one-year mandate was extended on July 9, 2021, for six months, with an additional six months subject to a “substantive report” from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This was effectively a year-long mandate because a second resolution wasn’t needed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called cross-border aid critical for men, women and children in the northwest and stressed the importance of long-term planning, including to costs.

“In 2021, we had 800 trucks of cross-border aid go through each month, consistently reaching about 2.4 million people,” he told reporters Thursday. “The number of trucks that crossed in the calendar year, from January of this year to June 30th of this year, was 4,648 trucks.”

The U.N. also carried out five deliveries across conflict lines last year and so far this year with about 2,529 metric tons of assistance including foods and health supplies, he said.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A woman hangs laundry in a flooded refugee camp in Idlib province, Syria, Dec. 21, 2021. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File) Credit: Ghaith Alsayed

Combined Shape Caption FILE - An aerial view shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria, April 19, 2020. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File) Credit: Ghaith Alsayed