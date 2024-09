UN extends Kenya-led force to tackle gangs in Haiti, but sidelines call for UN peacekeepers

Last Thursday's call by Edgard Leblanc Fils was the first public announcement of support by a government official since the United States proposed a U.N. peacekeeping mission in early September as a way to secure more resources for the Kenya-led mission.

Nearly 400 Kenyan officers are now in Haiti, joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica. The officers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados for the mission. It is also seriously short of funding.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council that the 15-0 vote “sends a strong message to the people of Haiti: The world is standing with you. And we are unwavering in our efforts to help restore security and stability and put the country on the path to peace and stability.”

She said additional financial contributions are urgently needed for the multinational force and also called on council members to heed Haiti’s call for a U.N.-funded peacekeeping operation.

China’s deputy U.N. ambassador Geng Shuang countered that “The U.N. has sent multiple peacekeeping operations in Haiti, but the results have never been satisfactory, and the lessons learned have been extremely profound.”

He called for the implementation of the mandate of the Kenya-led force, stressing that discussing other options now will only interfere with its operation, and adding that peacekeeping operations are not a panacea.

“Haiti does not have the conditions for the deployment of peacekeeping operations right now,” Geng said.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky echoed his Chinese ally, saying only three months have passed since the deployment of the Kenyan officers and Russia expects the multinational force to expand its presence.

“Until this happens, we believe it is premature to plan any transformation to the international presence or any changes thereof,” he said.

Gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital, and have moved into surrounding areas. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

Leblanc told the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly that while the current U.N.-backed mission has made some inroads, “a lot still remains to be done” and security continues to deteriorate.

He said Haitians still live in fear and cannot move around the country freely, unable to work or send their children to school without great risk.

The short resolution adopted Monday extends the Multinational Security Support mission until Oct. 2, 2025. It encourages the mission “to accelerate its deployment, and further encourages additional voluntary contributions and support for the mission.”

