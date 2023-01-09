UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria's rebel north

In July, the council approved a resolution extending humanitarian aid deliveries to Idlib, which is home to 4.1 million people. Many of the people sheltering in the area have been internally displaced by the nearly 12-year conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

The resolution will allow for aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to northwest Syria to continue for the next six months, until July 10.

In addition to pushing for more cross-front-line aid deliveries, Russia has also pushed for early recovery projects in Syria.

Guterres said in the December report that at least 374 early recovery projects have taken place throughout the country since January 2021, directly benefiting over 665,000 people, but he said “further expansion” is needed.

The resolution encourages efforts to improve cross-front-line aid deliveries and calls on all 193 U.N. member states to respond to Syria’s “complex humanitarian emergency” and meet the urgent needs of the Syrian people “in light of the profound socioeconomics and humanitarian impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It urges stepped-up initiatives to broaden activities to include providing water, sanitation, health, education, electricity, shelter and early recovery projects.