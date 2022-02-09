UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

It assessed another $40 million for damage to property and $60 million for damage to natural resources, including the plundering of gold, diamonds, timber and other goods by Ugandan forces or rebels they supported.

The case stemmed from years of bloody conflict in Congo’s mineral-rich east. A dispute over land escalated and turned the Ituri region into the epicenter of a regional war in which Congo’s neighbors backed different militias in their battles for influence.

The hostilities also spread west, including to the city of Kisangani, where Donoghue said the fighting was between Ugandan and Rwandan forces.

Donoghue said the International Court of Justice's December 2005 judgment established that "Uganda had committed acts of killing among the civilian population, had failed to distinguish between civilian and military targets, had not protected the civilian population in fighting with other combatants, and as an occupying power, had failed to take measures to respect and ensure respect for human rights and international humanitarian law in entry.”

The 2005 judgment also found that Congolese armed forces violated a treaty on diplomatic relations by attacking the Ugandan Embassy in Kinshasa and abusing Ugandan diplomats at the embassy and at an international airport. Uganda withdrew a compensation claim against Congo linked to those findings.

Congo originally filed the case in 1999 against Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, calling the African nations' involvement in conflict in Congo a “flagrant breach” of the United Nations charter.

Congo dropped the case against Burundi in 2001, and the world court ruled in 2002 that it did not have jurisdiction in the case against Rwanda.

Under Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who was elected in 2019, relations between Uganda and Congo have been warm. The neighboring countries now are security allies, with their armies jointly pursuing rebels in a vast part of eastern Congo.

The current military campaign began in November when Uganda’s army launched air and artillery strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group.

With Tshisekedi’s authorization, Ugandan troops then entered Congo to hunt down the rebels, who are blamed for multiple deadly attacks on civilians inside Congo as well as a series of bomb attacks in Uganda.

Uganda’s rapprochement with Congo also includes efforts by Uganda’s government to surface more than 200 kilometers of road in eastern Congo. Ugandan authorities believe the investment would open new markets and boost cross-border trade.

Associated Press writer Rodney Muhumuza contributed from Kampala, Uganda.

FILE - A Congolese man looks at the destruction of the Tshopo neighborhood of Kisangani, where Rwandan and Ugandan armies had battled for a week before the Rwandans succeeded in pushing the Ugandan soldiers out, in Kisangani, Congo on June 11, 2000. The International Court of Justice on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s. (AP Photo/Hrvoje Hranjski, File)

FILE - Mario Herabo-Munganga, 13, shows drawings from his fellow students who were abducted by a Ugandan-supported Congolese rebel group, in Bunia, eastern Congo, on Jan. 30, 2002. The International Court of Justice on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)

FILE - White crosses mark the graves of the hundreds of residents who were killed during battles in 1999 and 2000 between Rwandan and Ugandan forces for control of Kisangani, on Sept. 2, 2001 in Kisangani, Congo. The International Court of Justice on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s. (AP Photo/Susan Linnee, File)