UN chief: Security threat seems higher than during Cold War

“I urge all parties to be extremely careful with their rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them,” Guterres said.

While U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were attending the Munich Security Conference, there was no senior official present from Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Russians missed an opportunity.

“Particularly in the current, extremely threatening situation it would have been important to also meet Russian representatives in Munich,” she said in a statement ahead of the conference. Even tiny steps toward peace would be “better than a big step toward war.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the tension between Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Christoph Heusgen, left, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Munich Security Conference Foundation, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, talk during the 'Munich Security Conference' in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Caption Christoph Heusgen, left, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Munich Security Conference Foundation, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, talk during the 'Munich Security Conference' in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst