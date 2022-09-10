UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan

Guterres' comments came after he was briefed by chief minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shah on the destruction in his province. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and some of his Cabinet members accompanied the U.N.'s top official during his visit.

Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains which started early this year — in mid-June. Experts have blamed global warming for the early start and the heavier than normal rains.

“Humanity has been waging war on nature and nature strikes back,” Guterres said. “We need to stop the madness which we played with nature."

Guterres expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people and said the U.N. will use its limited resources to help and request that “those who have the capacity to support Pakistan, do it now and do it massively.”

So far, U.N. agencies and several countries have sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, and authorities say the United Arab Emirates has been one of the most generous contributors, sending 26 flights carrying aid for flood victims.

Since June, the heavy rains and floods have added a new level of grief to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations.

Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions that are blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the European Union for 15%.

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains take refuge as they prepare tea at a temporary tent housing camp organized by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in Sukkur, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

