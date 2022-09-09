UN chief asks world to 'massively' help flood-hit Pakistan

Earlier, the U.N. chief took to Twitter, saying, “I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe.”

U.N. chief said Friday other nations contributing to climate change are obligated to reduce emissions and help Pakistan. He assured Sharif that his voice was “entirely at the service of the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people” and that “the entire U.N. system is at the service of Pakistan.”

He said “Pakistan has not contributed in a meaningful way to climate change, the level of emissions in this country is relatively low. But Pakistan is one of the most dramatically impacted countries by climate change."

Later, Guterres directed his words to the “international community,” saying that by some estimates, Pakistan needs about $30 billion to recover.

So far, U.N. agencies and several countries have sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, and authorities say the United Arab Emirates is one of the most generous contributors, as it has sent so far 26 flights carrying aid or flood victims.

Also Friday, USAID Administrator Samantha Power met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

The floods have touched all of Pakistan, including heritage sites such as Mohenjo Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. The civilization that dates back 4,500 years, coinciding with those of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

The U.N. heritage agency on Thursday announced it would send $350,000 to help recover flood-damaged cultural heritage sites.

Since June, heavy rains and floods have added new burdens to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations. Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

The floods in Pakistan have also injured 12,722 people, destroyed thousands of kilometers of roads, toppled bridges and damaged schools and hospitals, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Combined Shape Caption Victims of unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains line up to receive relief aid organized by the Edhi Foundation, in the Ghotki District of Sindh Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains line up to receive relief aid organized by the Edhi Foundation, in the Ghotki District of Sindh Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, second right, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, second right, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar in the airport in Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar in the airport in Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Temporary housing is provided for flood victims by the charitable organization JDC Foundation, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Temporary housing is provided for flood victims by the charitable organization JDC Foundation, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption A woman sleeps on the ground as she takes refuge from her flood-hit home, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption A woman sleeps on the ground as she takes refuge from her flood-hit home, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Children in hospital beds are treated after their family homes were hit by flooding in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Children in hospital beds are treated after their family homes were hit by flooding in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, walk with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as they chat with each others at the Prime Ministry office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, walk with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as they chat with each others at the Prime Ministry office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, walk with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as they chat with each others at the Prime Ministry office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky.(Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, walk with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as they chat with each others at the Prime Ministry office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky.(Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, second left, shake hand with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, second left, shake hand with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, shake hand with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, shake hand with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains gather to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains gather to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd run to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd run to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, right, meets with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, right, meets with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains rest with their relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains rest with their relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Soldiers survey the flood waters as victims wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Soldiers survey the flood waters as victims wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, left, receives U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, left, receives U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, right, speaks during a joint press conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, right, speaks during a joint press conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited