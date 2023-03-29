UN atomic chief pursues Ukraine nuclear plant security deal

Grossi has long called for a protection zone around the plant but a deal has been elusive. Ukraine insists all Russian forces must leave the facility. Grossi told reporters at the plant on Wednesday he was working on “realistic measures” and had narrowed the scope in the hopes of reaching agreement on a mutually acceptable plan.

“Initially we were focusing on the possibility of the establishment of a well determined zone around the plant,” Grossi said at a press conference. “Now the concept is evolving. It’s refocusing more on the protection itself, and the things that should be avoided, for example, in order to protect the plant, rather than on territorial aspects, which pose certain problems.”

He didn't specify what problems would be involved in a broader protection zone but said: “We’re not going to have a fortress here.” He said his main goal is to gain agreement on principles and “commitments not to attack the plant.”

The Kremlin’s forces took over the plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russia’s control.

The negotiations are specific to preventing a nuclear disaster at the plant and not aimed at securing a broader cease-fire, Grossi told the AP.

Interruptions to the outside electricity supply due to the fighting required plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13-month war. When backup power supplies might be needed again is unpredictable, according to Grossi. ___

