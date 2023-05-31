UN appeals court increases sentences for 2 Serbs convicted of crimes in Balkan wars

Stanisic was in court for the hearing, while Simatovic watched by video link from a U.N. detention unit.

Gatti Santana called the appeals ruling a “milestone” for the court — which deals with cases left over from the now-defunct U.N. war crimes courts for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda — as it was the final case dealing with war crimes from the wars that erupted in the early 1990s as Yugoslavia crumbled.

Stanisic and Simatovic were convicted two years ago of aiding and abetting murder and other crimes committed by Serb paramilitaries in 1992 in the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac but acquitted of responsibility for other crimes. The appeals chamber reversed both those findings and raised their sentences.

The length of the case underscores the complexity of successfully proving war crimes in international courts, amid international calls for perpetrators of atrocities during the current war in Ukraine to be brought to justice.

Stanisic, a former head of Serbia’s State Security Service, and Simatovic, a senior intelligence operative with the service, are the only Serbian officials to have been convicted by a U.N. court of involvement in crimes in Bosnia.

Milosevic was put on trial for his alleged involvement in fomenting the bloody conflicts that erupted as Yugoslavia crumbled but he died in his cell in 2006 before verdicts could be reached.

Stanisic and Simatovic initially were acquitted a decade ago by the U.N.'s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal but an appeals chamber later ordered a retrial.