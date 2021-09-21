UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by human rights and international law as they try to stop people from illegally entering the European Union from Belarus.

In a joint statement, the U.N. agencies called for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access" to other refugees and migrants "in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food, water and shelter, especially in light of the approaching winter.”