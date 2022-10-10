Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove's ears for sticky stuff

After Brandon Nimmo's inning-ending lineout, Musgrove glared at the Mets dugout and third baseman Manny Machado threw up both arms in a gesture toward San Diego fans behind the dugout on the third-base side.

"I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears," Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen tweeted. "Pitchers use it as mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys thinks it helps them but in no way is it `sticky.' Buck is smart tho. Could be trying to just throw him off."

San Diego batters had repeatedly stepped out against Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt in the early innings in what appeared to be an effort to disrupt his timing.

Musgrove's fastball averaged 2,667 revolutions per minute through six innings, up from a 2,559 average, and its velocity averaged 94 mph, 1.1 mph more than during the regular season. His curve averaged 2,798, up from 2,722.

