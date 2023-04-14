Umpire Vanover released from hospital after 'scary' beaning

Vanover was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic after being under care for two nights and will remain off the field until he’s cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati.

The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play. Giménez was less than 50 feet away.