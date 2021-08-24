'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

"Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman's gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without." — Little Steven Van Zandt on Twitter.

"Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind." — Joan Jett on Twitter.

"The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself." — Lenny Kravitz on Twitter.

"Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band's secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. — Perry Farrell on Twitter.

"The heartbeat of Rock & Roll. The Great Charlie Watts. all due respect." -- Questlove on Instagram.

"I feel terrible for Charlie's family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy." — Brian Wilson on Twitter.

"A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I'm devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates." — Max Weinberg on Twitter.