UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis

Truss defended her plan Thursday and shrugged off the market chaos, saying she was willing to make "controversial and difficult decisions" to get the U.K. economy growing. She said the problems facing the economy — namely high inflation driven by soaring energy prices — were global and spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She got a piece of good news Friday, with revised figures showing the U.K. economy grew slightly in the three months through June, indicating the country isn't technically in a recession, with two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP being one definition.

Her government's economic stimulus program calls for 45 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts and no spending reductions, meaning a surge of borrowing would be used to pay for the cuts that many see as benefiting the wealthy. She also has capped energy bills for households and businesses that are driving a cost-of-living crisis, though prices are still going up Saturday as natural gas prices soar.

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith had played down the significance of the meeting between the government and OBR, but nonetheless described it as a “very good idea.”

“Just like the independent Bank of England, they have got a really important role to play,’’ Griffith said of the OBR during an interview with Sky News. “We all want the forecasts to be as quick as they can, but also as a former finance director, I also know you want them to have the right level of detail.”

The decision to meet with the OBR also was welcomed by Conservative lawmakers and senior party figures, including former Chancellor George Osborne, who oversaw the creation of the independent spending watchdog in 2010.

“Turns out the credibility of the institution we created 12 years ago to bring honesty to the public finances is more enduring than that of its critics,” Osborne said on Twitter.

