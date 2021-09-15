UK's Johnson demotes foreign secretary in Cabinet shake-up

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was the first to confirm he had been fired. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve” in the job and “I look forward to continuing to support the prime minster and the government.” There was no immediate word on his replacement.

Williamson has been under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long periods of school closures, sudden policy shifts and the cancelation of major exams to get into university two years in a row.

Last week Williamson said he had made a “genuine mistake” by mixing up two Black athletes, soccer star Marcus Rashford and rugby player Maro Itoje, who both campaign for more government help for poor children. Williamson told a newspaper he held a Zoom meeting with Rashford; in fact it was Itoje.

Rishi Sunak remains Treasury chief while Priti Patel stays in post as interior minister.

The last time Johnson carried out big changes in his Cabinet was after his December 2019 election victory, when he sidelined lawmakers considered insufficiently loyal or lukewarm in their support for Brexit. That left him with a strongly pro-Brexit top team, but critics say it shut many ambitious and competent lawmakers out of government.

Opponents of Johnson's Conservative government say that lack of depth has shown as the U.K. confronted the aftershocks of its departure from the EU along with the public health crisis and economic blows dealt by the coronavirus pandemic. Britain has recorded more than 134,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.

Caption Britain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Liz Truss replaced Dominic Raab as foreign secretary in a cabinet reshuffle by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street as he makes his way to Parliament to attend the weekly Prime Minister Questions session, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Raab lost his job as foreign secretary in a cabinet reshuffle by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves at 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Priti Patel kept her job as Home Secretary despite a cabinet reshuffle by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Larry the cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, walks outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Britain's Minister for Defence, Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shaking up his Cabinet as he attempts to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns. Johnson's office said he would appoint "a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

