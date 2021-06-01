UK's Heathrow Airport opens terminal for high-risk travelers

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents border staff, said the decision had been made “at extremely short notice, meaning key social distancing procedures are not in place.”

“This is another poorly planned initiative that will be understaffed and rely on volunteers to do overtime, to avoid mounting queues,” the union said.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought new infections and deaths down sharply, but case numbers are once again rising as a more transmissible virus variant named Delta by the World Health Organization, first identified in India, spreads across the U.K.

The rising cases have cast doubt on the Conservative government's plans to lift social distancing rules and remaining pandemic-related restrictions on June 21. Many scientists are urging a delay, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.

Three-quarters of U.K. adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, and almost half have had both doses. Pop-up clinics have been set up as part of a “surge vaccination” campaign in hotspot areas, including one that inoculated thousands of people Monday at London’s Twickenham rugby stadium,

The government says it will announce on June 14 whether the latest relaxation will be delayed.

“We will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence, as we move through June,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said Tuesday.

Mark Walport, a former chief scientific adviser to the government, said the situation was “very finely balanced.”

“It is a quite perilous moment, but we’ve just got to keep our fingers crossed that the measures work,” he told the BBC.

