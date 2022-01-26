UK's Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul

U.K.-based Bentley Motors said that it's investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade. The company said the money will be used to secure the company's “first step into electrification at the production plant” in Crewe, south of Manchester, which employs 4,000 people.

Under the electrification program, Bentley will abandon the powerful 12-cylinder gasoline engines that the marque's luxurious vehicles are known for in favor of battery power. The first model is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025 and by 2030 all of Bentley's model lineup will be electric.