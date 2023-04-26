Ukrainians mark Chernobyl disaster amid nuclear threats

Zelenskyy said Kyiv has since then reestablished prewar security measures and scientific activities within the zone. But he cautioned that future moves from Moscow could endanger global nuclear safety.

Russian forces have also been stationed at southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest and one of the 10 biggest in the world, since capturing the site early in the war.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of using the plant as a base for firing on nearby Ukrainian-held territory. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that heavy Russian artillery fire hit cities on the western bank of the Dnieper River just across from the plant.

The plant has six reactors, all of which have been shut down over the past year.

“We must do everything to give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world,” Zelenskyy said in his Telegram post. Zelenskyy’s office published photos of him laying flowers at two Kyiv memorials to Chernobyl victims and observing a minute’s silence.

At the site of the exclusion zone, workers and engineers placed flowers at a memorial Wednesday and received awards from the minister of environment, Ruslan Strilets.

Mykola Pobedin, an engineer, recalled with fear the 25 days he spent under Russian occupation. He had been working at the station for 35 years, but on the day of the invasion, he encountered something he never thought he would.

“Heading to the workplace, I saw a tank that was standing right here and the muzzle was pointed at the station," he said. He recalled sleeping and eating little for the next weeks, with even bread running out.

More than 150 members of the Ukrainian National Guard captured during Russia’s occupation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone remain in Russian custody, Strilets said. The level of radiation at the plant was now normal, he added.

“The day when the exclusion zone was crossed, when the Ukrainian flag flew over the Chernobyl station again, it was a day, it was a sign that Ukraine would definitely win this war," he said.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

