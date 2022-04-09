Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts peace-themed tour

“The names of those cities, where so many people died, will remain forever in our hearts. The guys were crying in the locker room after the game," Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said. "We thank Olympiakos for giving us the opportunity to play the game ... We hope we passed our message against war and for peace.”

Olympiakos coach Pedro Martins said he hoped Ukrainian teams "will soon return to European competitions and Ukrainians (will return) to normality.”

Shakhtar’s Italian coach, Roberto De Zerbi, did not attend because he felt unwell a couple of hours before the game and doctors recommended that he stay at the hotel. He hopes to coach in the next game, against Polish team Lechia Gdansk, on Thursday.

Shakhtar, which had been playing in Lviv and Kharkiv before the war, had not played a game since December, and Stepanenko said his team did well given the lack of preparation. Players trained in Turkey before flying to Greece. All the team's foreign players have been released and replaced by players from the youth academy, Stepanenko said.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the Ukrainian ambassador to Greece, Sergii Shutenko, attended the game.

The 32,000-seat stadium appeared to be not more than a quarter full. A lively contingent of Ukrainians occupied one end of the stadium. The opposite end, where Olympiakos hardcore fans normally sit, was empty. Their official fan club, called Gate 7, boycotted the game.

In a statement, Gate 7 said it “refused to take sides” and “play political games.”

A small section of seats was filled with 176 teddy bears and other children’s toys in memory of the 176 children who, Ukraine said Saturday, have died in the war since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion

After a minute's silence for the victims of war, the match began and the warm camaraderie lasted about five minutes before home fans started to treat it as a normal game of soccer and jeered their opponents.

Brazilian forward Tiquinho got the only goal with a header in the 22nd minute in a game where the score never really mattered.

Caption Players of Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiakos along with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias, left, and Ukraine's ambassador to Greece Sergii Shutenko pose for a photo ahead of a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk will play a series of charity games on a government-backed "Global Tour for Peace" that will raise money for the country's military in the war against Russia. The tour starts Saturday against Greek league leader Olympiakos. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper Oleksii Shevchenko, wearing a jersey with the name of Kharkiv town, competes against Olympiakos during a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Shakhtar Donetsk's players compete against Olympiakos during a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption A Shakhtar Donetsk player, left, tries to score against Olympiakos during a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Shakhtar Donetsk's Taras Stepanenko, center, wears a jersey with the name of town Hostomel during a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption A Shakhtar Donetsk's player, center, struggles for the ball against two Olympiakos players during a friendly charity soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Players of Shakhtar Donetsk hold a Ukranian flag as they pose for a photo ahead of a friendly charity soccer match against Olympiakos at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Players of Shakhtar Donetsk warm up ahead of a friendly charity soccer match against Olympiakos at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)