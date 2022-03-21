Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger

Bondarieva said her sister told her of “Russian soldiers walking around the city” in Mariupol, and people not being allowed out.

“Civilians cannot leave,” she said. “They don’t give them anything.”

The battle for the strategic port on the Azov Sea raged on Monday. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting block-by-block for control of Mariupol, where at least 2,300 people have died, some buried in mass graves.

Maria Fiodorova, a 77-year-old refugee from Mariupol who arrived Monday in Medyka, said 90% of the city has been destroyed. “There are no buildings there (in Mairupol) any more,” she said.

The United Nations says nearly 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II.

Valentina Ketchena arrived by train at the Polish town of Przemsyl. She never thought that at the age of 70 she would be forced to leave her home in Kriviy Rig, and see the town in southern Ukraine almost deserted as people flee the Russian invasion for safety.

Kriviy Rig is now “half empty," said Ketchena. She will stay now with friends in Poland, hoping to return home soon. “It (is a) very difficult time for everyone.”

Zoryana Maksimovich is from the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. Though the city has seen less destruction than others, Maksimovich said her children are frightened and cried every night when they had to go to the basement for protection.

”I told my children that we are going to visit friends," the 40-year-old said. “They don’t understand clearly what is going on but in a few days they are going to ask me about where their father is.”

Like most refugees, Maksimovich had to flee without her husband — men aged 18 to 60 are forbidden from leaving the country and have stayed to fight. “I don’t know how I will explain," she said.

Once in Poland, refugees can apply for a local ID number that enables them to work and access health, social and other services. Irina Cherkas, 31, from the Poltava region, said she was afraid her children could be targeted in Russian attacks.

“For our children’s safety we decided to leave Ukraine,” she said. "When the war ends we will go back home immediately.”

Poland has taken in most of the Ukrainian refugees, more than 2 million so far. On Sunday evening, Ukrainian artists joined their Polish hosts in a charity event that raised more than $380,000.

The star of the evening was a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl, whose video singing a song from the movie “Frozen” in a Kyiv bomb shelter has gone viral and drawn international sympathy.

Wearing a white, embroidered folk dress, Amellia Anisovych, who escaped to Poland with her grandmother and brother, sang the Ukrainian anthem in a clear, sweet voice as thousands of people in the audience waved their cellphone lights in response.

Caption Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, center, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fund-raising concert in Lodz, Poland, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Anisovych became widely known for singing of a song from the movie Frozen in a bomb shelter in Kyiv in early March. She has since come to Poland with her grandmother and brother. Her parents remained in Kyiv. (AP Photo/Marian Zubrzycki)

Caption Ukrainian bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Caption People wait in a line at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, March 21, 2022, to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work and receive free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium of a high school in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Friday March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Caption Rescuers work at the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Caption Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with other passengers from Zaporizhzhia gather on a train station platform after arriving at Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption A family escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with passengers from Zaporizhzhia onboard a train bound for Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, holds her headdress as she stands next to a polish flag in the finale of a fund-raising concert in Lodz, Poland, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Anisovych opened the concert by singing Ukraine's national anthem. She became widely known for singing of a song from the movie Frozen in a bomb shelter in Kyiv in early March. She has since come to Poland with her grandmother and brother. Her parents remained in Kyiv. (AP Photo/Marian Zubrzycki)

Caption People hide in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Caption Children who fled the war in Ukraine wait on a bus after arriving at Przemysl train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Poland has admitted some 1.95 million refugees fleeing war and Russian aggression on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)