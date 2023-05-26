Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers surprise commencement speech to Johns Hopkins

During his remarks Thursday, Zelenskyy described a recent visit with Ukrainian troops on the front lines, saying many have dreams and aspirations similar to those of the American graduating students. The difference is young Ukrainians are forced to endure the collective tragedy of war before chasing their dreams, he said.

“You have to know exactly what you need today — and what you want your tomorrows to look like.”

The commencement ceremony took place at the school’s Homewood Field on the university’s Baltimore campus.

The university announced Zelenskyy’s address with the ceremony already underway, just minutes before his remarks were set to begin.

“His appearance will be a complete surprise for those in attendance,” a news release said.

Zelenskyy, whose response to the Russian invasion has made him an international symbol of democracy, said he’s confident future generations of American leaders will continue championing democratic values around the world.

University President Ron Daniels awarded Zelenskyy an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree after his speech.

Daniels had sent a letter to Zelenskyy asking him to speak at the ceremony, according to university spokesperson Jill Rosen. In the letter, Daniels expressed his hope that “one of our era’s great democratic leaders would speak to the next generation of leaders, reinforcing in them the importance of holding fast to one’s principles and meeting with fortitude and humility the challenging moments of history that they will surely face in the years ahead.”