Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

Luhansk is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, a region of mines and factories where pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukraine's army for eight years and declared independent republics that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized before he sent troops into Ukraine.

After asserting full control of Luhansk, Putin said Russian forces would have a chance to rest and recoup, but other parts of eastern Ukraine have come under sustained bombardment. The Russian leader warned Kyiv it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst.

“Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said while speaking with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament Thursday.

Ukraine's presidential office said Friday that at least 12 civilians were killed and another 30 wounded by Russian shelling over the last 24 hours. Two cities in Donetsk — the other Donbas province — experienced the heaviest barrage, with six people killed and 21 wounded.

In northeast Ukraine, another four people were killed and nine were wounded in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, where Russian shelling hit residential areas.

Commenting on Putin’s ominous statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader was reacting to statements by Ukraine's government and its Western allies about defeating Russia on the battlefield.

“Russia’s potential is so big that just a small part of it has been used in the special military operation," “ Peskov told reporters Friday. "And so Western statements are utterly absurd and just add to the grief of the Ukrainian people.”

In other developments:

— Germany's parliament overwhelmingly approved Sweden and Finland’s requests to join NATO. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the two countries’ accession would greatly strengthen NATO's northern and eastern flanks, noting their strong naval forces in the Baltic Sea and their land forces that know the region bordering Russia well. She suggested that Putin’s efforts to divide and destroy NATO had failed. “He bet on our weakness,” she said. “Now he gets the opposite.” All 30 member countries must agree before the Western military alliance can admit Finland and Sweden.

Murru reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists from around Europe contributed to this report.

