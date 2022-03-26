Ukrainian fashion brand in bombarded city picks up and flees

Two hours after her plane landed back in Kyiv, the bombardment began.

Daily bombings led the company’s three co-founders to make the decision to flee. While some employees scattered to other parts of Ukraine or to other countries, about a third moved the company's essentials to Lviv two weeks ago.

“Normal life will resume one day,” Semerei said. “We need to be prepared.”

The company threw itself into the national wartime effort that has seized Ukraine, donating money to the army and turning its Instagram feed from brand promotion to updates on the war.

“This is not the time to be shy. Not anymore,” co-founder and creative director Ruslan Baginskiy said. The company once had Russian clients, but that stopped long before the invasion as regional tensions grew. “It’s not possible to have any connections,” he said. “It’s all political now.”

As part of that spirit, Semerei rejected the idea of moving the company to a safer location outside Ukraine. “We have our team here, the most precious team we have,” she said. “Talented, all of them.”

Past brand campaigns for the company have identified closely with Ukraine, photographed in placed like Kherson, now under Russian occupation. Cities that the hat-maker’s employees once called home have been torn apart.

“So many Russian troops,” said Gorelov, who fled Bucha near the capital. “It was not even possible to defend.”

His arrival in Lviv, where life goes on and fashionable shops remain open, was surreal. It took days to adjust. Now “I feel relaxed doing this,” he said, a new hat under construction on the table before him.

In another corner of the makeshift workspace, Svetlana Podgainova worried about her family back in the separatist-held territory of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years. It was already difficult to visit with family even before the invasion. Now her brother can't leave the region.

She feels horrible seeing her colleagues from other parts of Ukraine pulled into the war and wishes that normal life would return for them all. Until then, “I wanted to come back to work so much," she said. It occupies her mind and makes her feel less alone in a new city, and she calls her colleagues a “big family.”

The hat-maker's employees are among the estimated 200,000 displaced people now living in Lviv, with the co-founders now sharing an apartment with several other people.

Considering the challenges, this year probably will be the worst in the company's six-year history, Semerei said. But “this is something we’ll go through and hopefully be even stronger.”

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainian hat maker for high-end designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', Artem Gorelov, works inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand Ruslan Baginskiy is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian hat makers and employees of high-end hat designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', take shelter as an air siren goes off, inside a college turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian co-founder and whole sale director Victoria Semerei, of high-end hat designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', shows a handmade hat, inside a college classroom turned into a workshop the company has been working from in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian co-founder designer and creative director Ruslan Baginskiy of high-end hat designer brand flashes the victory sign as he makes his way with his partner, public relations director Petro Yasinskiy, inside a college turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian hat maker for high-end designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', Svetlana Podgainova, works inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. Podgainova worried about her family back in the separatist-held territory of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian co-founder and public relations director of high-end hat designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', Petro Yasinskiy, walks inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Tags for Ukrainian high-end hat designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', sit in a box inside a college classroom turned into a workshop the company has been working from in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian hat maker for high-end designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', Artem Gorelov, works inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand Ruslan Baginskiy is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian hat makers and employees of high-end hat designer brand Ruslan Baginskiy 'RB', work inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Caption Ukrainian co-founder designer and creative director Ruslan Baginskiy of high-end hat designer brand 'RB', right, and public relations director Petro Yasinskiy, listen to a hat-maker talk about her story inside a college classroom turned into a working space for the company in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, after fleeing Kyiv. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty