Ukraine's Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany

Zelenskyy spoke to journalists on Monday and his comments were embargoed until Tuesday.

On NATO, Zelenskyy said France, Britain and Italy have shown signs of support. Germany has reservations, however, and Zelenskyy believes only a U.S. green light will convince Berlin to accept the idea.

"The German side is skeptical about our NATO membership — that’s a fact. I believe their stance is softer than it was before — this is also a fact. But when it comes to the invitation I’m talking about now, they are afraid of ... Russia’s reaction," he said.

"I believe that their position will be influenced by a bigger alliance. A bigger alliance in supporting us — a confident “Yes” from the United States.”

Many significant issues will hinge on decisions taken following the fraught election period, the president said.

“After the elections, we hope for a more positive reaction from the US — not because of a change in the president, but because the focus of the United States is now on the elections, and I believe that any sharp statements from the U.S. today might be inappropriate or carry risks. I think they don’t want unnecessary risks,” he said.