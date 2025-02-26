Ukraine's Zelenskyy says framework economic deal with US is ready but security guarantees undecided

Ukraine needs to know first where the United States stands on its continued military support, Zelenskyy said. He said expects to have a wide-ranging conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington.

“This (economic) agreement may be part of future security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision. What awaits Ukraine?” Zelensky said.

“This agreement may either be a great success or quietly fade away," he said. "And I believe success depends on our conversation with President Trump.”

“I want to coordinate with the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.

Since returning to office last month, Trump let Ukraine know that he wanted something in return for tens of billions of dollars in U.S. help to fend off the full-scale invasion that Russia launched just over three years ago on Feb. 24, 2022.

Trump has abruptly ditched some previous Washington policies. He scrapped efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on U.S. support for its European allies. That has brought momentous geopolitical shifts that could reset the war's path this year.

Zelenskyy said the main topics that he wants to discuss with Trump are whether the U.S. plans to halt military aid and, if so, whether Ukraine would be able to purchase weapons directly from the U.S.

He also wants to know whether Ukraine can use frozen Russian assets for the purchase of weapons and investments and whether Washington plans to lift sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Ukraine and the U..S. have reached preliminary agreement on a broad economic deal that includes U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

The preliminary agreement sets out the terms and conditions of an investment fund for the rebuilding of Ukraine, according to Shmyhal.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP