Ukraine's president begins visit to Saudi Arabia

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has begun a visit to Saudi Arabia where Arab leaders are holding a summit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday he had begun a visit to Saudi Arabia, where Arab leaders are holding a summit.

Zelenskyy said in a tweet that his aim is to “enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world.”

Among other topics he mentioned were Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a peace “formula,” and energy cooperation.

