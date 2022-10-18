Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

The latest city shorn of power was Zhytomyr, home to military bases, industries and leafy boulevards, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of Kyiv. The mayor said the whole city of 250,000 lost power and also water initially. Repairs quickly reconnected some homes, but 150,000 people were still without electricity hours after the morning strike, regional authorities said.

Pavlo Raboschuk, a 33-year-old computer repairman in Zhytomyr, fumed over the attack that sent smoke billowing skyward. Only small shops that could get by without electricity were open on his route to work, he said.

“Only swear words come to mind," he said. He added that he's bracing “for a tough and dark winter,” with dehydrated foods, warm clothes and batteries already stockpiled at home.

City hospitals switched to backup power after the double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

In the capital of Kyiv, missiles damaged two power facilities and killed two people, city authorities said. The attack left 50,000 people without power for a few hours, the facilities' operator said.

Missiles also severely damaged an energy facility in the south-central city of Dnipro. Some homes lost power but the operator couldn't immediately say how many.

Russia is mixing up its modes of attack.

Suicide drones set ablaze an infrastructure facility in the partly Russian-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region, the regional governor said.

Air-defense S-300 missiles, which Russia has been repurposing as ground-attack weapons as its stocks diminish, were used to strike the southern city of Mykolaiv. The body of a man was found in the debris of a building, the governor said.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, eight rockets fired from across the nearby border with Russia hit an industrial area, the regional governor said.

In Zhytomyr, school director Iryna Kolodzynska had students back at their desks within 30 minutes of the air raid all-clear. Without power for their computers, they used the class board to work on math equations.

“We must not break down,” she said. “There are regions that suffered much more from the war than we did.”

Waves of the explosives-laden suicide drones also struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting energy facilities and other buildings. One drone slammed into a residential building, killing four people.

Kyiv’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said Iran provided Russia with a first batch of 1,750 Shahed drones and Moscow has placed more orders.

An Associated Press photographer caught one of the Iranian drones on camera Monday, its triangle-shaped wing and pointed warhead clearly visible, though the Kremlin refused to confirm their use.

In the past week alone, more than 100 self-destructing Iranian-made drones have slammed into power plants, sewage treatment plants, residential buildings, bridges and other targets in urban areas, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed cutting all diplomatic ties with Tehran over the drones, saying: “Since Iran has become an accomplice in Russia’s aggression and crimes on our territory, we will take a clear and honest stand.”

Zelenskyy, in a televised address Monday night, said Russia is using the drones because it is losing ground in the war.

“Russia doesn’t have any chance on the battlefield, and it tries to compensate for its military defeats with terror,” he said. “Why this terror? To put pressure on us, on Europe, on the entire world.”

Ukrainian troops have made gains in recent weeks in a seven-week counteroffensive in the south and east.

Zelenskyy’s tweet ruling out talks with Putin wasn’t the first time he’s said he won’t negotiate with the Russian leader. Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in the first month after Moscow's invasion in February, but those fell apart. The Kremlin has said talks could only be possible if Ukraine meets Russian demands and accepts its land grabs of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has flatly ruled out talks on those terms.

In other developments:

— Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Russian forces have detained two more senior employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Energoatom said their whereabouts are unknown. Also unknown are the whereabouts of another executive who was detained earlier in October.

— In Russia, the death toll from Monday's crash of a Russian warplane rose to 15. The Su-34 bomber hit a residential area in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Defense Ministry said. Both crew members bailed out safely, but tons of fuel exploded, officials said.

