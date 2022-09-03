Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting

As of Saturday morning, neither the Ukrainian government nor the country’s nuclear energy operator, Enerhoatom, had commented on these allegations.

The plant has repeatedly suffered complete disconnection from Ukraine’s power grid since last week, with Enerhoatom blaming mortar shelling and fires near the site.

Local Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of pounding two cities that overlook the plant across the Dnieper river with rockets, also an accusation they have made repeatedly over the past weeks.

In Zorya, a small village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia plant, residents on Friday could hear the sound of explosions in the area.

It’s not the shelling that scared them the most, but the risk of a radioactive leak in the plant.

“The power plant, yes, this is the scariest,” Natalia Stokoz, a mother of three, said. "Because the kids and adults will be affected, and it’s scary if the nuclear power plant is blown up.”

Oleksandr Pasko, a 31-year-old farmer, said “there is anxiety because we are quite close.” Pasko said that the Russian shelling has intensified in recent weeks.

During the first weeks of the war, authorities gave iodine tablets and masks to people living near the plant in case of radiation exposure.

Recently, they’ve also distributed iodine pills in Zaporizhzhia city, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the plant.

Local officials on Saturday reported Russian forces shelling and launching missile attacks on residential areas in Ukraine’s east and northeast.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, the site of some of the fiercest clashes in recent weeks, said that two civilians died and three more were injured on Friday. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post that casualties included one person killed in the strategic town of Zaitseve, where fighting continued for much of Friday as Russian forces tried to press deeper into Ukrainian-held territory and approach the key city of Bakhmut.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city, governor Oleh Syniehubov said that six civilians were hospitalized overnight due to Russian shelling.

Kozlowska reported from London.

Oleksandr Pasko, right, works to repair a harvester machine in preparation to the sunflowers harvesting in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

FILE - A Russian military convoy is seen on the road toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 The IAEA's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo, File)

Natalia Stokoz holds her daughter Veronika, 3, as they stand in front of their house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Stokoz, single mother of three, says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Bogdan, 8, runs to show a drawing he made depicting the Ukrainian flag in front of his house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. His mother Natalia Stokoz says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Natalia Stokoz kisses her daughter Veronika, 3, as they stand in front of their house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Stokoz, single mother of three, says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)