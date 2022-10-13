springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Nation & World
By SABRA AYRES, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Ukraine’s capital region has been struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

In Other News
1
Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all
2
Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS
3
Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense
4
Flood warnings as southeast Australia lashed by heavy rain
5
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top