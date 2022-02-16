Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

“We haven’t seen a pullback,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News. “He (Putin) can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance also had not seen “any withdrawal of Russian forces.” Before chairing a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, he said: “If they really start to withdraw forces, that’s something we will welcome, but that remains to be seen.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy similarly dismissed the Russian withdrawal claims, noting the lack of evidence of a pullback. On a visit to military drills in the Rivne region in western Ukraine, Zelenskyy praised his military, saying: "When I look at you, I’m confident in both today and tomorrow.”

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly sought to project calm as well as strength during the crisis, declaring Wednesday a “Day of National Unity.”

“We are united by a desire to happily live in peace,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation. “We can defend our home only if we stay united.”

Across the country, Ukrainians of all ages waved flags in the streets and from apartment windows.

Hundreds unfolded a 200-meter (650-foot) flag at Kyiv’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium, while another was draped in the center of a shopping mall in the capital.

In the government-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014, residents stretched another huge flag across a street.

“This event, this number of people united around Ukrainian flag will show that we stand for united Ukraine,” said resident Olena Tkachova.

Russian officials countered Western fears of an invasion by alleging that Ukraine may try to reclaim control over the rebel east, even though Kyiv denies any such intention. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine could encourage it to launch a “suicidal aggression.”

Russia wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and its allies have roundly rejected those demands, but they offered to engage in talks with Russia on ways to bolster security in Europe.

Speaking after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said Tuesday that the West agreed to discuss a ban on missile deployment to Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures — issues that Moscow put on the table years ago. He added that Russia was willing to discuss those issues, but only in conjunction “with the main issues that are of primary importance for us.”

While Scholz reiterated that NATO’s eastward expansion “is not on the agenda — everyone knows that very well,” Putin retorted that Moscow will not be assuaged by such assurances.

“They are telling us it won’t happen tomorrow,” Putin said. “Well, when will it happen? The day after tomorrow? We want to solve this issue now as part of negotiation process through peaceful means.”

On Wednesday, Russian fighter jets flew training missions over neighboring Belarus and paratroopers held shooting drills at firing ranges there as part of massive war games that the West feared could be used as cover for an invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei reaffirmed that all Russian troops and weapons will leave the country when the maneuvers end Sunday.

Russia has mocked Western warnings about an imminent invasion as “paranoia” and “madness.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed sarcastically at warnings of Wednesday’s invasion, saying that Russian officials had a good sleep.

Asked by German daily Welt if Russia was going to attack Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov quipped: “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

“There won’t be an escalation next week either, on in the week after, or in the coming month,” he said.

But British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News that there has been no evidence of a Russian withdrawal. “In fact, we’ve seen continued buildup of things like field hospitals and strategic weapons systems," he said.

On Tuesday, a series of cyberattacks knocked out the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks, and Serhii Demediuk, the No. 2 official at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, blamed Russia.

“The action continued a hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation,” Demediuk told The Associated Press, adding that his group was was working "to stem the attacks and track down their source.”

The Kremlin denied any involvement.

Demediuk said the attacks were intended to sow panic, but Ukrainian authorities moved quickly to restore the websites.

In Moscow, Russian lawmakers sent an appeal to Putin urging him to recognize rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states — where Russia has supported rebels in a conflict that has killed over 14,000 in nearly eight years. Putin signaled that he wasn’t inclined to back the motion, which would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal that was a diplomatic coup for Moscow.

___

Isachenkov reported Moscow and Cook from Brussels. Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Angela Charlton in Paris, Jill Lawless in London, Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani in Washington and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

—-

More AP coverage of the Ukraine crisis: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to Ukrainian national anthem as he takes part in celebration of the Day of the Unit at an international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, prior to his trip to Rivne and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian President ordered to held the Day of the Unity with solemn ceremonies across the country. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A 200 meter long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) Credit: Mstyslav Chernov

Caption A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Women hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People sing the national anthem as they gather in front of the port to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti