Ukraine seeks stronger Western backing amid Russian buildup

Kremlin officials have warned Ukraine against trying to use force to reclaim control of the rebel east, saying that Russia may intervene to protect civilians in the region.

Amid the recent tensions, the United States informed Turkey that two U.S. warships would sail to the Black Sea on April 14 and April 15 and stay there until May 4 and May 5. But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the U.S. Embassy had notified Ankara that the two warships wouldn't be making the crossing.

The U.S. Navy ships have made regular visits to the Black Sea in past years, vexing Moscow. Earlier this week, a senior Russian diplomat described the planned U.S. ships' deployment to the Black Sea as “openly provocative.”

FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, a woman visits her home in the separatist-controlled territory to collect her belongings after a recent shelling near a frontline outside Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, relatives of a pro-Russian rebel fighter killed during fighting against Ukrainian government forces, mourn during his funeral in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, after the separatists recently burst through government lines in Vuhlehirsk. Tensions have risen in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup on its side of the border. Ukraine and the West have become increasingly worried about the presence of more Russian troops and urged Moscow to pull them back. (AP Photo/Vadim Braydov, File) Credit: Vadim Braydov Credit: Vadim Braydov