Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world

The plant is still being operated by Ukrainian staff and connected to the country’s electricity grid, but has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war after the invasion was launched in Feb. 24.

Danilov said that with winter approaching preparations were being made to safeguard the country’s power supply in case the grid connection to the Zaporizhzhia plant is lost.

He said Ukraine remains unwilling to consider ceasefire negotiations as long Russia holds Ukrainian territory, adding: “We face an insidious enemy that is complex and difficult. We would be misleading ourselves if we believed that a quick victory was possible.”

The course of the war, Danilov said, went beyond the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Even Putin’s death would not automatically mean the end of the war,” he said. “There are a lot of people who want to continue this war today, many Russian oligarchs and people in the Russian leadership are making a lot of money.”

The National Security Council includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his ministers of defense, foreign affairs and the interior, as well as the head of the country's armed forces and intelligence service.

The head of Ukraine's powerful National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, speaks to The Associated Press in an interview at his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Sept. 2. Danilov appealed for additional assistance in the making the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant safe as the site remains caught in the middle of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova)