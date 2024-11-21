Ukraine says Russia has launched an ICBM in an attack for the first time in the war

Ukraine says Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

It wasn't clear exactly what type of missile was fired, but Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday that it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region.

The development comes as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield.

In Other News
1
American and Australian tourists die, raising toll to 4 in Laos alcohol...
2
Stock market today: Global shares mostly slip despite Nvidia's solid...
3
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies at age 86
4
At UN climate talks, a draft of the deal gives little clarity on...
5
Why people are protesting over a deadly roof collapse in Serbia