Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

Russia has raised the allegation before, but this is the first time Putin has echoed it.

The Russian president said of 87 ships loaded with grain from Ukraine, just two carried grain for the U.N. World Food Program — 60,000 tons out of the total of about 2 million tons.

Only one ship from Ukraine has arrived in sub-Saharan Africa, docking at the port of Djibouti last week with grain that WFP said would go to drought-affected Somalia and Ethiopia. That first ship carried 23,000 metric tons of grain, which WFP called enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month.

Somalia especially needs help. The country had sourced 90% of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia before this year. It now suffers from a shortage of food and humanitarian assistance as thousands of people die and the world largely focuses on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president in a tweet Tuesday night said 28,600 tons of wheat will arrive in Somalia in the coming weeks and blamed the coming famine in that country on Russia’s actions this year.

“Ukraine continues to save the world with its grain,” Zelenskyy asserted.

African nations were at the center of Western efforts to reopen Ukraine's ports as the United States and allies accused Russia of starving the world by denying exports from Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters. African leaders also visited Russia to meet with Putin over the issue.

But now, Russia is trying to turn the food security issue question against the West. “They cheated the public and partners in Africa and other regions who acutely need food,” Putin said. “They were claiming that they were acting in the interests of developing countries, but acted entirely in their own interests.”

The Joint Coordination Center, run by the U.N., Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, in its latest update Tuesday night said 96 outbound ships have been enabled so far carrying more than 2.2 million metric tons.

Commercial ships have gone well beyond Europe to Egypt, Iran, Israel, Libya, India, South Korea and China, carrying a range of food products including wheat, corn for animal feed, sunflower meal, soya beans, sunflower oil and sunflower seed.

Turkey is a popular destination because it is a major miller of wheat.

Food security experts have said many of the shipments are deliveries on existing contracts that had been struck before Russia's actions.

One of the five commercial vessels authorized to depart Ukraine on Wednesday is bound for Kenya with 51,400 metric tons of wheat, the JCC said, adding that destinations “may change based on commercial activity.” The destinations for the four other ships are Spain and Turkey.

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.

A medical worker checks a malnourished child, at the Martini hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Millions of people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died, with Somalia especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A member of the World Food Programme (WFP) stands on the dock next to the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)

Nurto Mohamud Ali, 45, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle region, sits next to her malnourished son Mohamud Hussein, 2, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Millions of people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died, with Somalia especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Fatuma Abdi Aliyow sits by the graves of her two sons who died of malnutrition-related diseases last week, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Millions of people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died, with Somalia especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)