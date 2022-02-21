Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis

A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that U.S. officials said appeared imminent, as an estimated 150,000 Russian troops await Putin's orders to strike.

Here is a look at the latest developments in the security crisis in Eastern Europe:

PUTIN DECREES INDEPENDENCE FOR SEPARATIST REGIONS

In a long, ranting speech during a meeting of the Russian presidential Security Council, Putin charged that Ukraine had inherited Russia’s historic lands and after the Soviet collapse was used by the West to contain Russia.

His decision to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine severely ratcheted up the volatility. Western officials fear that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

The decree allows Russia to sign treaties with rebel territories in eastern Ukraine and openly send troops and weapons there.

The decision came Monday after the Russian Security Council meeting, and it effectively shatters the 2015 Minsk peace agreements, which ended large-scale fighting. Violence has nevertheless simmered — and has seen a spike in recent weeks in the wider crisis.

A U.S. official said that a recognition of the two regions would be “condemnable.”

“If carried out, this would again result in the upending of the rules-based international order, under the threat of force,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told a special session of the organization in Vienna.

The meeting of Putin’s presidential Security Council followed televised statements by separatist leaders, who pleaded with Putin to recognize them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive. Russia’s lower house made the same plea last week.

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation as shelling intensifies along the line of contact.

WILL BIDEN AND PUTIN MEET?

The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, its first since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Yet both seem cautious about a possible meeting.

The White House says the meeting will only happen if Russia does not invade Ukraine, noting that heavy shelling is continuing in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said Monday “it’s premature to talk about specific plans for a summit.”

French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker the possible meeting between Biden and Putin in a series of phone calls that dragged deep into Sunday night. Macron’s office said both leaders had “accepted the principle of such a summit,” to be followed by a broader meeting involving other leaders too.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are to lay the groundwork for the summit at a meeting Thursday, according to Macron's office.

WHAT'S THE SITUATION ON UKRAINE’S EASTERN FRONT?

Heavy shelling has increased in recent days along the tense line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatist rebels in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

The conflict there began after Russia's annexation of Crimea. The fighting has claimed at least 14,000 lives but had been largely quiet for a while.

Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchyuk said Ukrainian positions were shelled 80 times Sunday and eight times early Monday, noting that the separatists were “cynically firing from residential areas using civilians as shields.” He said Ukrainian forces weren’t returning fire.

In the village of Novognativka on the government-controlled side, 60-year-old Ekaterina Evseeva, said the shelling was worse than at the height of fighting.

“It’s worse than 2014,” she said, her voice trembling. “We are on the edge of nervous breakdowns. And there is nowhere to run.”

RUSSIAN TROOPS STAY IN BELARUS, ADDING TO FEARS

Russian troops who have been carrying out military exercises in Belarus, which is located on Ukraine's northern border, were supposed to go home when those war games ended Sunday. But now Moscow and Minsk say that the Russian troops are staying indefinitely.

The continued deployment of the Russian forces in Belarus raised concerns that Russia could send those troops to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a city of 3 million less than a three-hour drive away from the Belarus border.

UKRAINE PROJECTS CALM

Despite Biden’s assertion that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine, Ukrainian officials sought to project calm, saying that they aren’t seeing an invasion as imminent.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Monday that Russia has amassed 147,000 troops around Ukraine, including 9,000 in Belarus, arguing that the number is insufficient for an offensive on the Ukrainian capital.

“The talk about an attack on Kyiv from the Belarusian side sounds ridiculous,” he said, charging that Russia is using the troops there to create fear.

Over the weekend at the Polish border, many Ukrainians were also returning home from shopping or working in the neighboring EU country. Some said they were not afraid and vowed to take up arms against Russia in case of an assault.

EU OFFERS TO ADVISE UKRAINE

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday the European Union has agreed to set up a military education advisory mission in his country.

Kuleba told reporters in Brussels after meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers that an agreement had been reached in principle to roll out the advisory training military mission.

“This is not combat forces," he said. “This is a new element in the cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.” He added that details about the mission are still being decided. “It is critical that we open this new page in our relations.”

The move could involve sending European officers to Ukraine’s military schools to help educate its armed forces. It’s likely to take several months to set up.

THE LATEST BRITISH WARNINGS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was preparing to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "offer him the support of the United Kingdom.”

Earlier, Britain’s defense secretary, Ben Wallace, urged Putin to turn away from military action and pursue diplomacy not just for the sake of Ukrainians but to prevent Russian deaths.

Russians knows the consequences of the past actions, including the invasion of Afghanistan and Russia’s invasion of Chechnya, he said.

“These are just two examples when too many young men returned home in zinc-lined coffins, and the government therefore urges President Putin for the sake of his own people, and even at this 11th hour, to rule out the invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Wallace told the House of Commons that Putin had continued to build up forces in the region. Russia has now massed 65% of its land combat power on the Ukrainian border, he said.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also warned on Twitter that “a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely.”

"The U.K. and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst-case scenario. We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high,” she said.

ITALY ASKS CITIZENS TO LEAVE UKRAINE

Italy has renewed calls to its citizens urging them to leave Ukraine.

Italian media have been carrying interviews with Italians in Ukraine who are reluctant to leave because they have businesses there or are married to Ukrainians.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in Brussels that the Italian embassy in Kyiv is also carrying out rehearsals for evacuating its personnel in case the country needs to take that step.

For now the embassy remains fully operative “because we believe in diplomacy and we want to give a clear signal of closeness to the Ukrainian people,’’ Di Maio said.

Caption A woman and her child from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, waves from a train on their way to temporary shelter in another region of Russia, at the railway station in Taganrog, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Displaced civilians from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, rest in a sport hall in Taganrog, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Anastasia Manha, 23, lulls her 2 month-old son Mykyta, where she lives with her family members, after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia is extending military drills near Ukraine's northern borders after two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, originally were set to end on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A schoolgirl runs in Ukraine's village of Dobryanka close to Belarus border Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Caption Sofia, 4, looks at a photographer inside a house where she lives with her parents and family members, after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia is extending military drills near Ukraine's northern borders after two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, originally were set to end on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin talks via videoconference with members of the Russian Paralympic Committee team on the eve of the XIII Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Caption People lineup to take money from an ATM in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Demonstrators holding a huge Ukrainian flag march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Thousands of people in Odessa marched through the streets of the city in a show of unity on Sunday, marking the date on which, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during Ukraine's Maidan revolution. Waving national flags and placards with slogans such as, 'No Putin, No Cry', people said they had come out to demonstrate against a potential Russian invasion, and said that they were prepared to defend their city if needed. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Demonstrators march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Thousands of people in Odessa marched through the streets of the city in a show of unity on Sunday, marking the date on which, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during Ukraine's Maidan revolution. Waving national flags and placards with slogans such as, 'No Putin, No Cry', people said they had come out to demonstrate against a potential Russian invasion, and said that they were prepared to defend their city if needed. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption People gather for a vigil in solidarity with Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption A boy plays with a weapon while an instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russa-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A woman adjusts her sari as she walks past as students of an art school display their art works calling for peace amid fears of a Russian offensive on Ukraine on a pavement in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Caption FILE - Russia's security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. With all eyes on a possible Russia invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia. Serbia's pro-government media said Monday Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin's Security Council, is due to arrive in Belgrade next week for talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a media conference on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The European Union's top diplomat, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, welcomed the prospect of a summit but said that should diplomacy fail the 27-nation has finalized its package of sanctions for use if Putin orders an invasion. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a media conference on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The European Union's top diplomat, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, welcomed the prospect of a summit but said that should diplomacy fail the 27-nation has finalized its package of sanctions for use if Putin orders an invasion. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption European Council President Charles Michel, right, walks with Montenegro's President Milo Dukanovic prior to a meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer speaks during a news conference about the current situation in the Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner