Ukraine rejects Serbian bomb threat claims on Russia flights

Vucic said although the flights to Russia are not making a profit because of frequent returns to their base in the Serbian capital, the flights will continue “as a matter of our principle.”

Serbia has voted in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning Russia’s bloody carnage in Ukraine, but has so far rejected joining international sanctions against its allies in Moscow.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman expressed disappointment that Serbia, a candidate to join the EU, has not yet supported the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions imposed on Russia.

“Tough sanctions and unity of the democratic world can stop this war,” Nikolenko said in a statement. “We call on Belgrade to stand up for the truth and fully join in supporting Ukraine and upholding the values on which a united democratic Europe has been founded.”

