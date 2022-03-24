Ukraine refugees' hopes of return waning weeks into war

Natalia Lutsenko, from the bombed-out northern town of Chernihiv, said she still thought the Russian invasion must be some kind of “misunderstanding.”

Lutsenko said she couldn't comprehend why Russian President Vladimir Putin makes Ukrainians suffer so much.

“Why is he bombing peaceful homes? Why there are so many victims, blood, and killed children, body parts everywhere?” Lutsenko pleaded. “It is horrible. Sleepless nights. Parents are crying, there are no children any more.”

After fleeing her home, Lutsenko came to Medyka, a small town on the border between Ukraine and Poland where refugees have been coming since the start of the invasion.

Medyka Mayor Marek Iwasieczko clearly remembers Feb. 24, the first day of the war.

“That day was a big surprise for me. Suddenly the huge number of people appeared in Medyka,” Iwasieczko recalled. “They had been traveling for four days. They came terribly exhausted, it was still cold, they were freezing."

Though the Medyka authorities had prepared some facilities in advance for the arrival of refugees, the town was still overwhelmed with the thousands of people arriving at the same time and needing shelter, food, medicines and most of all, warmth and comfort.

Iwasieczko also said everyone believed to the last moment that the war would be avoided.

“Everything was prepared, even though we were not sure whether all this would be necessary, we did not to know that the war would start, that this would be Putin’s way of doing things,” he said. A month later, "we are dreaming about the stabilization and the end of this situation ... We are tired but we are going to help until the end.”

In Przemysl, another Polish town where refugees from Ukraine arrive by train, 66-year-old Nelya Kot from Chernihiv said she remembers waking up to the sound of air raid and explosions when the war started on Feb. 24.

"I thought maybe it was a drill, but then realized that if it were only a drill you wouldn’t hear explosions,” she said. “At that moment my daughter called and said ‘Mom, Russia has attacked us.’”

One month later, Kot added, people in Chernihiv drink river water to survive. Kot’s nephew was killed while waiting for bread, and devastation is everywhere, she said.

“Today, (in Chernihiv) there is no water, no gas, no electricity in the city, Kot gasped. “People are in total isolation, they drink water from the Desna river.”

To ease the strain on the countries accepting refugees, the European Union announced moves Wednesday to help its member states assist the millions of refugees in accessing schools for their children, health care, accommodation and work.

The measures also aim to help facilitate the movement of refugees between countries that can house them in the EU and other countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom, which already have large Ukrainian communities.

Mostly women and children - Ukrainian men from age 18 to 60 have been banned from leaving the country and stay to fight — the refugees have sought to rebuild their lives in neighboring countries, seek jobs and start schools. Some have moved on other nations where they have relatives.

Maria Tykha, a 29-year-old refugee also from Kharkiv, still doesn't know what he will do next. After arriving Thursday to Przemysl by train, she said “I just can’t believe that it is possible in the 21st century.”

In Medyka, the refugees are still arriving, though in smaller numbers and in warmer weather. On Wednesday, children could be seen clutching their favorite toys, women carrying babies and people arriving with their dogs, whom they refused to leave behind.

Lutsenko was sitting on her bed in a sports hall that has been turned into a refugee center, with dozens of beds lined up in one central area. She too had thought the war would be over in just a few days.

“Nobody thought it would last this long, for a month.," she said. ” I believe that Ukraine will win and I believe in our army. I still believe."

____

David Keyton reported from Przemysl.

____

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption FILE - A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption FILE - A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption FILE - Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE - Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE A train with refugees fleeing Ukraine crosses the border in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE A train with refugees fleeing Ukraine crosses the border in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE - African residents in Ukraine wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption FILE - African residents in Ukraine wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption FILE - A wheelchair user that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine await transportation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A wheelchair user that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine await transportation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - A woman controls her dog on a leash as she crosses the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption FILE - A woman controls her dog on a leash as she crosses the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption FILE - A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption FILE - A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption FILE - Refugees warm up inside a plastic tent after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE - Refugees warm up inside a plastic tent after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE - Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Francesco Malavolta, FIle) Credit: Francesco Malavolta Credit: Francesco Malavolta Caption FILE - Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Francesco Malavolta, FIle) Credit: Francesco Malavolta Credit: Francesco Malavolta

Caption FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption FILE - People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE - People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE Refugees try to stay warm after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE Refugees try to stay warm after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE- A child sits in a stroller after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre, File) Credit: Alexandru Dobre Credit: Alexandru Dobre Caption FILE- A child sits in a stroller after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre, File) Credit: Alexandru Dobre Credit: Alexandru Dobre

Caption FILE - A Ukrainian woman stands as other refugees arrive from Lviv to Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Friday, March 11, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption FILE - A Ukrainian woman stands as other refugees arrive from Lviv to Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Friday, March 11, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption FILE - Food donations delivered for Ukrainian refugees, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption FILE - Food donations delivered for Ukrainian refugees, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption FILE - Border police push an elderly lady in an office chair after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre, File) Credit: Alexandru Dobre Credit: Alexandru Dobre Caption FILE - Border police push an elderly lady in an office chair after fleeing with family the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre, File) Credit: Alexandru Dobre Credit: Alexandru Dobre

Caption FILE Passengers wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption FILE Passengers wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption FILE - A boy from Ukraine sleeps on a bus after arriving at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, March 18, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi Caption FILE - A boy from Ukraine sleeps on a bus after arriving at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, March 18, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Caption FILE - A child watches from a train carriage, waiting to leave to western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption FILE - A child watches from a train carriage, waiting to leave to western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption FILE - A child refugee who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine with his mother and grandmother plays with a yellow ballon as he lays on a mattress inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A child refugee who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine with his mother and grandmother plays with a yellow ballon as he lays on a mattress inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday in what is the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Unprepared, most refugees believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru